Officials plan another search for missing South Dakota girl

Authorities in western South Dakota plan another ground search this weekend for a girl who has been missing since she ran away from a residential youth home four months ago.

About 120 people are expected to gather Saturday to search for Serenity Dennard. Serenity was 9 when she went missing Feb. 3 from the Black Hills Children's Home in Rockerville.

The team will be led by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Pennington County Search and Rescue. Other agencies will join the search including police departments in Rapid City and Box Elder, the U.S. Air Force, South Dakota Civil Air Patrol, and Wyoming Search and Rescue.

Authorities plan to continue searching a grid around the children's home.

Serenity was not wearing a coat when she slipped away in frigid weather.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)