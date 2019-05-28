Officials warn about flooding in Southern Black Hills

The Black Hills area is seeing severe flooding.

A mobile home park is also being evacuated in Rapid City as water from Rapid Creek spills out of its banks.

Pennington County Emergency Management officials say a shelter for residents of Melody Park Mobile Home Park is being set up by the Red Cross at First Wesleyan Church.

Authorities also say many of the bridges in Keystone are nearly under water. Grizzly Gulch Road is flooded and Main Street is down to one lane in some areas.

The sheriff's office says Old Hill City Road is flooded from Kemp's Camp to Keystone and is being closed as rocks are falling from the hillside.