Oglala Sioux consider appeal on survey decision for mine

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is considering whether to appeal a decision by a panel of judges that a proposed uranium mine site in southwest South Dakota doesn't have to be surveyed for Native American burials or artifacts.

The three judges with the U.S. Atomic Safety and Licensing Board said the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission tried diligently to do an on-the-ground survey for Native American burials, artifacts and other historical and cultural resources.

But, they say the commission was justified in giving up because the tribe wouldn't cooperate. The tribe has until Jan. 6 to file an appeal.

