Ohio man busted in sex trafficking sting sentenced to federal prison

One of the seven people arrested in a sex trafficking operation during the 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been sentenced.

Forty-year-old Adam Myosky, of Port Clinton, Ohio, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Myosky was one of seven men who were arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The office of U.S. Attorney Ronald Parsons, Jr. says Myosky communicated with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent, for the purpose of arranging a meeting to engage in sexual acts with the minor.