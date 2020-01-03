Oil price jumps on fear of Iranian retaliation against US

The price of oil has surged on the news of the United States’ military strike that killed Iran’s top general.

FILE - This Nov. 19, 2015,c file photo, shows a general view of a petrochemical complex in the South Pars gas field in Asalouyeh, Iran, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf. The U.S. airstrike that killed a prominent Iranian general in Baghdad raises tensions even higher between Tehran and Washington after months of trading attacks and threats across the wider Middle East. (Credit: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Uncertainty has gripped global investors, who are trying to gauge what Iran’s response will be.

In previous tensions with the U.S., Iran has threatened the supply of oil that travels from the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world.

About 20% of oil traded worldwide travels by ship from the gulf.

Analysts say Iran is expected to respond to the killing but perhaps not immediately.

The international benchmark for crude oil jumped 4.1%, or $2.70, to $68.95 a barrel on Friday.

