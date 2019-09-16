'One Autumn Night' in Sioux Falls benefits Lifescape

It's an evening of music, friendship, and food, hosted by the LifeScape Ambassadors and sponsored by Sammons Financial, Citi, CNA Surety, CorTrust Bank, First Bank & Trust, Great Western Bank, Blue Rock Bar & Grill, and Metro Construction.

Tickets are $30 each- Get Tickets Here. Tables seat eight.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Museum of Visual Materials in downtown Sioux Falls, with live music by Short Notice. There'll be heavy appetizers, a live and silent auction, and a wine and beer cash bar. Ben and Patty of Mix 97.3 will be our emcees. Event closes at 10:00 p.m.

The silent auction is online and open now -- Check Out Auction