One dead, four injured in two vehicle crash

Two cars were involved in a crash at 2:55 p.m. Friday south of Browns Valley. A car heading south on Valley Avenue was traveling around a curve when it drifted across the center and collided head-on with a semi-truck.

The car went into the west ditch and rolled.

The 35-year-old woman who was driving the car was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three passengers in the car (ages 36, 27, and 20) sustained life-threatening injuries, but seatbelt use is being investigated. One person was transported to Sioux Falls and another to Fargo, North Dakota for treatment.

The 37-year-old driver of the semi received minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.