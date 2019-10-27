One dead after Saturday crash southwest of Wagner

A one-vehicle crash southwest of Wagner involved two people. A car was heading west on 312th Street when the driver crossed the centerline, went off the roadway, and eventually rolled. One of the occupants was a 24-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant was a 22-year-old man who suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. It has not been determined which of the two were driving, but neither wore a seatbelt.