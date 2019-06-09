One dead following crash south of Watertown

One person died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash south of Watertown when an SUV was heading westbound on South Dakota Highway 22 when it made an illegal lane change to cross U.S. Highway 81. The vehicle collided with a truck which was traveling southbound on Highway 81. The 82-year-old man driving the SUV was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name has not been released. The other driver, a 63-year-old woman, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.