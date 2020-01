At about 4:08 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 1100 block of South Washington Street for a reported shooting.

Police found one man unresponsive after being shot multiple times.

He was transported to Avera St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man is being taken to Grand Forks, North Dakota for an autopsy.

Police identified the shooter and say there is no danger to the public.