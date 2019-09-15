One dead, one injured in Brown County two-vehicle crash

One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning west of Aberdeen.

A 2012 Chevrolet Impala had been northbound on 382nd Avenue when it entered U.S. Highway 12, pulling in front of an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck. The collision left both the westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic blocked for a time.

Both drivers were taken to an Aberdeen hospital. The 17-year-old driver of the Impala, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, later died as a result of his injuries. The 58-year-old driver of the pickup suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

Names of the two males involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members. They were the only people involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

