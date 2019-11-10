One dead, one injured in two vehicle crash

Three men were involved in a fatal crash west of Ridgeview when a semi-truck pulling an empty grain trailer was heading west on U.S. Highway 12.

The 45-year-old driver of the semi was preparing to turn left when he was struck by a pickup-truck also heading west.

The pickup-truck slid into the north ditch and rolled.

The 61-year-old driver of the truck was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 16-year-old passenger was also in the pickup-truck and received minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a clinic in Eagle Butte. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.