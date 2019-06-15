One dead, three injured after crash near Philip

One woman has died and three others are seriously injured after a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon east of Philip.

Authorities say a 2007 Ford Edge, pulling a boat on a trailer, was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 when it slowed down in an attempt to pull into a driveway.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, which was also westbound, attempted to pass the first vehicle. The two vehicles collided. The Silverado tripped and rolled, eventually landing on its roof.

A 36-year-old female in the Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three occupants – the 32-year-old male driver and two passengers, a 12-yer-old female and a nine-year-old male, all received serious non-life threatening injuries.

They were transported to the Philip hospital.

The 30-year-old female driver of the Ford Edge was not injured.

All of the people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

Names of those involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.