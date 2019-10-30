One dead, two others injured in Lincoln County crash

Authorities say one person has died and two others were injured in a four-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning north of Beresford.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2007 Peterbilt Conventional semi-truck was southbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle lost a tire. The tire and rim landed in the passing lane of the northbound lanes where it was hit by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup.

The impact caused the pickup driver to lose control and the pickup crossed the median and into the southbound lanes where it struck a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Express van. The pickup rolled and went into the ditch.

Authorities said the van entered the median and rolled into the northbound lanes. The 29-year-old male driver of the van, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle onto the northbound lanes.

A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup became involved in the crash when it swerved to miss the van.

Highway patrol said the names of those involved are not being released, pending notification of family members.