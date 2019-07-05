One dog dies in fire in Sioux Falls home

A mobile home in northern Sioux Falls caught fire about 9:30 PM Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the home on Tombill Place in Sioux Falls just east of I-229 near Great Bear Recreation Park. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed when they arrived, but everyone was able to get out safely.

No one was injured in the fire but one of the homeowner's pets did die. One of the residents told KSFY they were able to save one pet but not the other.

It's unclear what caused the fire at this point, but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating.