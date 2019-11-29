One killed in fatal Beadle County accident

One person has been killed in a one vehicle accident in Beadle County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said that a 1992 Dodge D250 pickup was southbound on 409th Avenue when the driver lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle went into the east ditch, rolled and came to rest in standing water in the ditch.

Two passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle.

A 37-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger, a 31-year-old male, received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in Huron, and the driver, a 31-year-old man, was not injured.

None of the men were wearing seat belts, and charges are pending against the driver.

Names of all three men involved are not being released, pending notification of family members.

The crash is currently under investigation.

