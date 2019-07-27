One man dead in motorcycle-vehicle crash

One man died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash near Johnson Siding.

Names of the deceased and the other person have not yet been released pending notification of family members. They were the only people involved.

A 2013 Nissan Rogue was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when it crossed the centerline. The vehicle collided head-on with a westbound 2002 Harley Davidson FLHTCI motorcycle.

The 58-year-old male motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Charges are pending against the 76-year-old female vehicle driver. She received serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Rapid City hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

