One man dies in tractor crash in Lincoln County

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 74-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a tractor crash. It happened just northwest of Tea.

The man was driving a 1930 Minneapolis-Moline tractor and mowing the ditches along 269th Street. He was going eastbound in the north ditch when the tractor rolled over onto the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

The investigation into the crash continues.