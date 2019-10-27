One man is dead after crashing his truck west of Keystone

Authorities say a man is dead after a pickup crash west of Keystone in Pennington County.



The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup lost control on Old Hill City Road a mile west of Keystone, went off the roadway, struck a concrete culvert and rolled Saturday morning.



The 49-year-old man died at the scene. He was the only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.



The name of the victim was not immediately released. South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating.

