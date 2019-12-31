One person dead, another injured in crash on I-29

According to Tony Mangan with South Dakota's Department of Public Safety, one person died and another person was injured in a crash on I-29.

It happened just north of the Renner exit in the southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

Mangan said two vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.

It's unknown at this point what exactly happened, but according to SafeTravelUSA.com, I-29 is reporting scattered ice and slippery spots in that area on the interstate.

Mangan is reminding people to slow down, not use cruise control and wear a seat belt while driving.

