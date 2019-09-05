One person dies in crash near Baltic

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, one person died and another was injured in a crash near Baltic.

The sergeant told KSFY News two cars were involved in the crash. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. That driver's condition is unknown at this time. Those were the only two people involved in the crash.

It happened just after 6:30 PM Thursday night near 250th Street and 470th Avenue near Baltic. The roads in the area were closed for several hours while authorities investigated. They were expected to be open after 9:30 PM.

Stick with KSFY News as we learn more about this deadly crash.