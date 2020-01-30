One person injured in robbery Wednesday night

According to Sgt. Martin Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department, someone was injured during a robbery Wednesday night in the city.

Sgt. Hoffman said officers went to the area of West 33rd Street and South Duluth Avenue Wednesday about 11:30 PM. They found a victim with minor injuries, who was treated on scene.

After an initial investigation, officers found a suspect's vehicle near West 27th Street and South Norton Avenue. Two people were taken into custody.

More information is expected to be released at Thursday's police briefing at 10:30 AM.