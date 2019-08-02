One person rescued from Big Sioux River

One person was rescued from the Big Sioux River by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews Friday night. It happened near Rotary Park, which is near 26th Street and I-229.

Crews responded to a report of a person in a kayak that flipped over in the water about 8:20 PM Friday night.

When Sioux Falls Police arrived, officers found someone in swift water caught against a large tree in the middle of the river. Multiple rescue crews from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were dispatched to get the individual. Crews freed the individual from the debris and safely brought the person and their kayak back to shore.

It's unknown if the individual has any injuries at this point.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind citizens there is still a large amount of debris in the water from the March storm event, so wear personal floatation devices and proceed with caution if you choose to kayak in swift currents.