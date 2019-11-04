One person stabbed trying to break up fight

An 18-year-old man is behind bars after police say he stabbed another man over the weekend.

Sioux Falls police arrested Boydroain McCormick on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said prior to the stabbing, McCormick and a relative were arguing and the victim stepped in to break it up.

Clemens said McCormick stabbed the victim in the leg during the altercation. The victim was able to restrain McCormick until authorities arrived.

Clemens said the victim was taken to a hospital for a minor injury.

McCormick has been charged with aggravated assault.