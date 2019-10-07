One suspect goes to hospital after officer-involved shooting

Sioux Falls Police received a call to a home Sunday night and one suspect is in the hospital after shots were fired by an officer.

Captain Loren McManus of the Sioux Falls Police Department updated the media early Monday morning just past midnight.

Around 9:32 p.m. Sunday night, officers received a call to a residence in the 3300 block of North 8th Avenue. During the call, officers got information that a suspect had left the residence and was possibly armed.

The Sioux Falls Police Department Street Crimes unit went to the area of the 3500 block of North 6th Avenue where they thought the suspect may be heading to. At around 10:25 p.m., the street crimes unit saw the suspect and approached and attempted to make contact with suspect. However, the suspect ran from them and it was a few seconds later the shots fired call came out.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. There are unknown injuries at this time.

At this time, it is not known how many shots were fired, but at least one officer fired their weapon at the suspect.

The South Dakota state department of Criminal Investigation will take over the investigation from this point.

There is not a danger to the public.

More information is expected Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. at police briefing.