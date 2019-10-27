One-vehicle rollover crash caused by intoxicated driver

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th, law enforcement with the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Game, Fish, Parks and South Dakota Highway Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover crash on County Road 185 near 453rd Avenue north of Hayti.

The vehicle was traveling on County Road 185 when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to enter the ditch and roll. The Hamlin County Sheriff's Office had to dispatch the Codington County Search and Rescue as one person was missing from the crash scene. Later that afternoon, the other person was found in Watertown by the Watertown Police Department.

The Lake Norden Ambulance was dispatched to the scene to check on the other person.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash and the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash. Charges are pending.