One year since Melissa Peskey's murder

Dec. 13 marks one year into the investigation of the murder of 40-year-old Sioux Falls realtor Melissa Peskey.

Peskey was shot and killed last year while traveling through Missouri on Interstate 70. Her two children were in the car at the time and were unharmed.

According to the Missouri State Patrol, investigators have followed up on 185 leads - 8 of which are still open.

50 search warrants have been issued along with six subpoenas in this case.

Police say the latest tip in the investigation was released within the last month and that the incident is still being investigated as intentional homicide.