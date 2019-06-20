Open house for Dell Rapids' transportation plan set for next week

The South Dakota Department of Transportation and City of Dell Rapids will hold a public open house as part of the Dell Rapids Master Transportation Plan next week.

This open house public meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. June 26 at the Dell Rapids Middle School.

The Dell Rapids Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the open house is to inform the public of the study’s intent, to record any concerns the public may have on transportation in Dell Rapids and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of Dell Rapids’ roadway, bus/transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems.

For those who cannot attend the meeting or would like additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting at cityofdellrapids.org.

An online survey is also available through the website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house/public meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house / public meeting should submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, planning engineer, at 605-773-6641.