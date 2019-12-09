Ordinance amendment lowers required number of E.M.T.'s on ambulance calls

The Minnehaha County Commission has amended an ordinance that lowers the number of required E.M.T.'s on ambulance calls from two to one.

The Traffic Safety Unity is following up after a woman was hit by a vehicle in Davenport on Tuesday. Police say the woman was hit but that her injuries were minor. (MGN)

The discussion had been ongoing for awhile, but the commission made the amendment official at its meeting last Tuesday, voting unanimously to approve the change.

Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman says the ordinance is intended to lessen the burden of day to day operations, and is on no way meant to affect the provided services.

"It's just the minimum requirement to do the job... it's up to each ambulance how they want to proceed in the future," Gearman said. "These people are very passionate about what they do, they want to provide the best services for everyone."

An example Gearman highlighted was in the case of a standard transport from a nursing home to a hospital. He says much of the time, two E.M.T.'s aren't needed in that situation.

Commissioner Jeff Barth says he is confident that the new ordinance will help some of the smaller rural communities provide service to their residents.

"I believe our ordinance will be very strong going forward, I know that both of our for-profit ambulances have made no reductions to the staffing on their vehicles," Barth said.

One of those services is MED-Star, who's owner, Jay Masur, is concerned about what these changes could mean for the county.

"Look at it this way, say I decide I've had enough and quit, the next person that comes in has those requirements that's going to take over my part of the county," Masur said.

He says the ordinance also could pose an unforeseen danger.

"When an E.M.T. and a driver show up to an emergency scene, let's say a car crash, we're the first ones there, you might just have an E.M.T. that's never touched someone before, and the driver is certainly not going to know what to do. That puts everyone at risk," Masur said.

Gearman says the amendment will be implemented in January, and if any part of the ordinance needs to be tweaked, they will address that in the future.