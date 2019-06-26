Organization unite to help Feeding South Dakota

A unique partnership is allowing Feeding South Dakota to provide safe food to more people.

A grant from the Wellmark Foundation and Wells Fargo helped the non-profit build a "clean room" at its distribution center in Sioux Falls. It's dedicated to repackaging bulk food items while meeting the highest standards of sanitation. For example, Feeding South Dakota will be able to slice and repackage large donations of cheese into family-sized portions.

"It really provides great nutrition for a lot of South Dakotans, and especially when you think about the kiddos and what they need," said Becky Wampler, the Wellmark Foundation executive director. "They need that good solid nutrition for a foundation so that they can grow and learn and do everything they need to do to be a productive person."

Beans, pasta, cereal, and rice are other items that can be repackaged.

Feeding South Dakota will be working to purchase more equipment for the clean room in the future.