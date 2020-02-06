Organizations come together to help man live life to the fullest at LifeScape

Larry Hohn looks forward to going to LifeScape every day during the week.

"He just loves it. He has interaction. His favorite thing is going swimming," Robin Berg said, who is Larry's caretaker. "They make it a very friendly environment."

Berg is married to Larry's cousin. When Larry's mom passed away two years ago, Robin started caring for him.

"He's 72 years old and enjoys life to the fullest," Berg said.

That became harder for him to do when his van died. Robin and her husband were able to purchase a used one, but the transmission went out on it shortly after.

"We had to kind of scramble, didn't know what we were going to do because we'd already taken out a loan for the van itself and everything," Berg said.

The family needed more than $1,500 to fix the transmission.

"It was a great collaboration to have everybody come together to help Larry," Kim Haiar said, who is the development director at LifeScape.

LifeScape was able to donate $500 to the family.

"My husband is a firefighter on Sioux Falls Fire Rescue," Haiar said. "I took a chance and gave them a call, and I just said okay we have this situation."

Haiar knew the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association looks for people to help in the community. Every year, the association puts on the Step Up for Heroes event in September, which honors the firefighters who died on 9/11 and also raises money to give back to the community.

"Raises money to give back to the community for people we come across or people that come to us that are looking for kind of help to get out of that downward spiral or to get that little bump to get back on track in life," Ian Stark said, who is a firefighter with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

The association matched LifeScape's donation for a total of $1,000 to give to the family. The family then paid the rest to get a new transmission for the van.

"Feels good because I didn't want to have Larry stay at home all day every day," Berg said.

He's been going to LifeScape for 10 years looking forward to the activities like bingo, fishing, or picnics.