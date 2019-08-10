Organizations, presidential candidates calling for stricter gun laws

Organizations like Moms Demand Action and Everytown are coming together to demand stricter gun laws after the latest tragic mass shootings. Right here in South Dakota groups are calling for a Red Flag Law while waiting for the Bipartisan Background Checks Act to be passed.

Many across the country are calling for those stricter gun laws, but that doesn't mean they're fully against having the right to own a gun.

"Obviously it breaks our hearts. Our hearts are with the victims and survivors of that shooting," Tiffany Thoelke with Moms Demand Action said.

Moms Demand Action is a non-partisan movement of Americans demanding stricter gun laws across the nation to address the nation's culture of gun violence.

"We’re asking congress to stop the sales of assault rifles and high capacity magazines," Thoelke said.

This after more mass shootings. Two just within 24 hours of each other in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Days later people followed the actions of the shooters threatening Walmart’s across the country.

"When you have 33 rounds going off in 20 seconds that's an issue," Thoelke said.

Moms Demand Action want to see the HR8 bill passed and federal legislation added for the Red Flag Law. The HR8 bill would require background checks on all gun sales. The bill now needs to be brought to the floor by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"The Red Flag Law is designed so that family members can reach out to authorities to temporarily remove the gun from the home if they feel that their family member is unsafe," Thoelke said.

Reports show the El Paso gunman's mother called police about concerns of her son owning an AK type weapon, but Texas doesn't have a Red Flag Law neither does Ohio or South Dakota.

Democratic presidential candidates made their way through Iowa such as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren believes there is a gun crisis in America.

"Mom’s Demand Action and every other group to say we're going to use our power as consumers to make our voices heard," Warren said.

"America is with us in demanding common sense gun safety," Sound Bend, Indiana Mayor and presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg said.

"People say to me that Donald Trump caused those folks to be killed well no of course he didn't pull the trigger but he's certainly been tweeting out the ammunition," U.S. Senator and presidential candidate, Kamala Harris said.

Thoelke said they're over the politics part and want to see action. The group says they're motivated more than ever to invoke change in their communities also saying it's about what they can do as a community to further help the problem.

Moms Demand Action will be holding a rally Sunday, August 18th starting at 7 p.m. at Fawick Park.

