Organizations team up to host Hydrant Block Parties in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation are coming together to host six Hydrant Block Parties throughout the summer.

The first one was held Thursday at Bakker Park. No registration is required for the events.

Families are able to have some fun in the water and play games using neighborhood water hydrants. Kids get sprayed by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue hoses and can even try using one of the hoses themselves.

It's also a chance for the community to get to know the firefighters and police officers in their neighborhood in a fun setting.

The other five Hydrant Block Parties are every Thursday from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM:

July 18th Hayward Park

*Holbrook Avenue between Bluebird and Wren Place

July 25th Jefferson Park

*West 39th Street between Lyndale and Jefferson

August 1st Lincoln Lot

*North Euclid Avenue between 8th and 9th

August 8th Whittier Park

*East 4th Street between Fairfax and Indiana

August 15th Linwood Park

*East 8th Street between Walker and Sycamore