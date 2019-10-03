Orpheum Theater announces new shows

A press conference was held at the Orpheum Theater Thursday afternoon announcing the slate of new shows coming to the venue.

It was revealed that the four shows that will be coming to the Orpheum are "The Good Humor Men", "Catapult", "Gina Chaves", and "Menopause: The Musical".

Thursday's press conference was the first major announcement since Washington Pavilion Management Inc. took over operations for the Orpheum in July.

"There's gonna be plenty more announcements in the future but nice diversity and mix with the shows," said Darrin Smith, Orpheum president and CEO. "Everything from music to comedians to broadway, community theater, jazz, and blues. That's what the public can expect going forward. Truly make the Orpheum Theater a hub of activity in downtown Sioux Falls. That's our goal and that's what we're gonna do."

The historic theater was built in 1913 and is able to seat up to 686 audience members.