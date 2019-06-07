Health tech company Oska Wellness partnering with South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations

Amidst increasing demand in the U.S. for drug-free pain management tools, Oska Wellness, a technology-driven wellness company, has partnered with the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO).

As part of the SDAHO Endorsed Business Partner Program, the brand’s Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) device, Oska Pulse, will be available to healthcare facilities and pain patients across South Dakota, helping to eliminate or reduce dependency on pharmaceuticals as a treatment option.

Manufactured in Clear Lake, Oska Pulse is the first medical technology device endorsed by SDAHO, a non-profit organization that aims to advance healthy communities.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations to help make our drug-free wearable technology even more accessible to everyone struggling with pain in South Dakota,” said Greg Houlgate, co-founder of Oska Wellness. “We know first-hand how debilitating chronic pain can be, and want to help pain patients nationwide find relief that enables them to reclaim their lives. An endorsement from SDAHO medical advisors will really make an impact given their connections in the healthcare industry and for those who need our device most.”

Oska Pulse is currently available over-the-counter at oskawellness.com, FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com, and Amazon. It is also available through select healthcare facilities in South Dakota from doctors at Sanford Health.

To learn more about Oska Pulse, please visit oskawellness.com.