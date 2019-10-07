Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish bounces back after fire

It's been ten months since a fire swept through the sanctuary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Sioux Falls.

While the sanctuary was being repaired, church leaders held mass in the gymnasium.

KSFY met with Father Kristopher Cowles to find out how the church has bounced back.

"Well, obviously it is a sigh of relief. Its been a lot of work, and a lot of labor that has been put into this church. When you are able to move back into your sanctuary, it really is like coming home," said

Father Kristopher Cowles of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

"It's very beautiful after remodeling due to the fire. It definitely turned out very, very beautiful. We are so glad that everything is back to normal again," said Aurelio, a church member at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

"Most of people when they first walked in were like, this is our church? This is ours? I remember it, but it looks so different and beautiful," said Cowles.

"We went through a kind of death here in this church. We lost this church for awhile, and we were in the gym," said Cowles.

"We were in gym a month, couple months. We were patient about that. and then we waited for something good. So, we happy right now," said Moncala, a church member.

"And their were so many details that came together, and as we were working, we were thinking, are we going to pull this off? Is this going to work? Is this even going to happen? But every single thing fell into place. It is the sense of the providence of God, his love is so present to us, even though at times i thought, gosh, how could you allow this church to be burned, Lord? How could you allow these things to happen. At the same time, I see his hand in all of the various ways this church has been rebuilt and remade," said Cowles.

"A lot of people in this church have been tested because their focus has had to move from a building to the person of Jesus Christ; less and less just on an outside apperence and more on who is the reason for our faith and as that came back into focus, also their church was returned to them so we reallized all of this was meant to build up that relationship," said Cowles.