Out-of-state anti-gay group protests against pride parade

Sioux Falls police a group of people, believed to be from Mississippi, showed up at the end of the Sioux Falls Pride Parade on Saturday carrying anti-gay and anti-abortion signs.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the group wasn't doing anything illegal but appeared to be trying to 'stir things up' and engage people.

At the end of the parade, officers saw several parade participants and people from the crowd beginning to engage with the protest group. Clemens said police created "separation" between the two groups.

Eventually, the group moved on to Terrace Park. There, police said the group's leader was using a megaphone to yell at people, Clemens said. Again authorities created a barrier between the groups but didn't interact with either one, Clemens said. The leader was also carrying a gun.

Clemens said an officer notified parade organizers of the anti-protest at Terrace Park. Parade organizers then encouraged parade-goers and participants to move away from the area occupied by the protest group.

Authorities said since people moved out of the area with the protest group, the engagement between the two sides died down and eventually, the group left.

Police said they believe this group often travels across the country to protest at events like on Saturday. Clemens said the group appeared to be well-versed in the law, citing that the group's low numbers and the fact they didn't use an amplified megaphone.

"They were trying to get a rise out of people," Clemens said.

No arrests were made.