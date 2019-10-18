Pheasant hunters outside South Dakota arrive

It is one of the most highly anticipated events for the Mount Rushmore State. Pheasant hunters from every corner of the world will slowly cover some of the 77 thousand miles that encompass South Dakota to hunt for those quintessential birds. State residents got the head start last week before sharp shooters like Mark Scholten could take away too much of the fun. Scholten grew up in Brandon, but life took him to Los Angeles, and now he is a Mooresville, North Carolina resident. He says his new life near Lake Norman north of Charlotte is scenic and beautiful, but nostalgia and comfort get the best of him when he crosses back into familiar land.

"It's so much open space, different people, different foods, it's just nice changing areas," Scholten said.

Despite donning the obvious teal of the Carolina Panthers, enthusiasm could be seen pouring out of Scholten as his long journey back to South Dakota will reward him with great weather, family, camaraderie, and familiarity.

While travelers are patiently maneuvering on highways and interstates, the airports will also receive a lot of traffic over the weekend. Hunters could be seen at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport coming down the steps in their orange attire ready to hunt. Awaiting them at the bottom of the steps was staff from the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau ready to point them in the right directions for food, lodging, supplies, and hunting locations.

"It's good to see all the hunters come through," said Convention and Visitors Bureau Communication's Manager Matt Barthel. "Some of them are really looking forward to seeing this event every year."

Barthel will be greeting even more travelers Friday as they continue arriving in South Dakota.