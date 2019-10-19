Out-of-state pheasant hunting season kicks off

The pheasant hunting season officially kicked off Saturday afternoon. Hunters from across the country made their way to South Dakota to hunt the state bird.

Hunters from near and far flew in to experience the tradition that many South Dakota families experience every year. Lodges all across the state welcomed the hunters with open arms.

"It’s the best place to hunt pheasants in the country," Virginia resident, Richard Adams said.

It couldn't have been a better day for the pheasant hunting season opener. The sun was shining with a light breeze to start the day.

"It's just a beautiful country. The landscape, the openness of South Dakota is so appealing. It’s just wonderful to be here," Virginia resident, Eric Nost said.

Hunters from all over the country are flying in to experience one of South Dakota’s greatest and oldest traditions.

"It’s the best in the world. Pheasant hunting is probably one of my most favorite forms of hunting and South Dakota is known for its pheasant hunting," Nost said.

A group of hunters we followed Saturday flew all the way from the east coast to the northern plains. Some of them experiencing South Dakota pheasant hunting for their first year and others are in year 20.

"I hunt birds, I hunt quail, I hunt pheasants, I hunt ducks and geese and I love all of it. It’s all different," Adams said.

Pheasant hunting turning into a family tradition for the group. They said it's good to be together and share the experience of being in the outdoors shooting a few birds.

Al's Dream in Flandreau is open for its 20th season. It comes on the heels of some historic weather in South Dakota.

"It’s the wettest pheasant hunting season I’ve gone through in 20 years," Dave Johnson with Al’s Dream said.

But that's not stopping the birds from coming out in full force.

"We’ve seen a lot of pheasants even in spite of the water,” Nost said.

"I mean they've been flying well. The dogs have been great working them. It's fun to watch the dogs so no complaints whatsoever," North Carolina resident, Gray Styers said.

South Dakota officials say the bird count is lower this year due to the wet weather, but hunters think otherwise.

"I think if people get out and hunt ground they traditionally don't hunt they might find more birds than they think," Johnson said.

Shots will ring out for the next couple of months with hunters shooting an impressive amount of birds.

The pheasant hunting season ends January 5.

