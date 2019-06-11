Outdoor pools closed in Sioux Falls Tuesday due to cool temps

All Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic centers and pool facilities will be closed Tuesday due to cool temperatures, city officials say.

The locations of the six public pools and spray park are:

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue

Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street

Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street

McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue

Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street

The Midco Aquatic Center on S. Western Avenue will remain open Tuesday.

