Over 100 piglets died in semi-trailer crash near Des Moines

More than 100 piglets died when a semi-trailer carrying about 1,700 of the animals overturned on a freeway just north of Des Moines.

Tom Colvin, chief executive officer of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says about 100 piglets were found dead at the crash site.

Crews had to euthanize another 17 that were injured. Colvin said “they were suffering.”

The crash happened Thursday afternoon when a livestock trailer overturned on a ramp to Interstate 35.

The surviving animals were loaded onto other trucks and driven to a livestock operation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)