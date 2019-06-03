Over 30,000 pounds of Perdue chicken recalled due to possible contamination

Approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat Perdue chicken is being recalled because it may be contaminated with bone material, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019.

The recalled products have the number "EST. P-369" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS - WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS - WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 77265 on the label.

Customers with questions may call 1-888-674-6854 or visit the USDA's website.