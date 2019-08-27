Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil set for Friday

Addiction Policy Forum and Emily’s Hope will hold a candlelight vigil to remember those who lost their lives to an overdose Friday on the steps of Sioux Falls City Hall.

The vigil is from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sioux Falls City Hall is located at 224 W. Ninth Street.

According to a press release, 38 people have overdosed and died from legal and illegal drugs from Jan. 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. The partners hope that raising awareness of this deadly issue in our community will help save lives.

Participants in the vigil include Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, first responders, and individuals impacted by substance use disorder. Denise Blomberg, who lost her son Ryan to a fentanyl overdose, will also share his story.

The public is invited to this event.

