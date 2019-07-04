Overnight microburst winds cause heavy damage in Rock Valley

The Sioux Falls National Weather Service office reports a microburst with winds up to 80 miles per hour swept through Rock Valley, Iowa early Thursday morning.

Sioux County Emergency Management reported a handful of homes in Rock Valley, Iowa was heavily damaged in the microburst.

According to Sioux Falls National Weather Service, a west-facing garage at a home on the west side of Rock Valley took the brunt of the winds. This caused the roof to shift, which in turn resulted in the collapse of garage walls and ceiling material inside the home.

Debris from this home caused collateral damage to other homes in the area.

According to the National Weather Service website, a microburst is a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter.