Owners break ground on indoor splash park for dogs in Harrisburg

The owners of Smoken Dakota Kennels in Harrisburg broke ground on their brand new indoor splash park and tiki bar for dogs on Monday. The amenities are geared towards the dogs, but there are also things for humans.

The indoor dog park is expected to open in November. Teri Jo Olean, one of the owners of The Resort by SDK, said it will be similar to an off-leash dog park, but the dogs will have additional amenities. That includes things like mist hoops, arc sprays, a palm tree and a beach ball sprinkler. She said she's been looking forward to this groundbreaking since they announced they were going to build this indoor park three months ago. It's because it's something unique for dogs and their owners.

"Having a place that they can chillax under a palm tree with their dogs and it's year round," Olean said. "So it's something the dogs and their humans can enjoy with their friends, canine and human."

The new indoor park will connect to the existing facility in Harrisburg, which already has doggie daycare and boarding. Olean said owners will be able to package the cost of the indoor park with their pet's daycare or boarding. There will also be a membership option available that will work similar to a gym membership. More information on that is expected in September or October.