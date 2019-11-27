PHOTOS: 2019 Christmas at the Capitol lighting ceremony

A South Dakota holiday tradition is back for 2019 at the Capitol building in Pierre.

Dozens gathered Tuesday night for the lighting ceremony to mark the beginning of "Christmas at the Capitol."

This year's theme is "Hometown Christmas." The display features around 90 trees throughout the Capitol building, all decorated by volunteers.

Officials say the largest tree is a 25-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, which was donated by Andrew Forest and Ciara Rounds of Pierre. It was decorated by the South Dakota Realtors Association.

The trees were officially lit this year by Jax and Ava Kaiser of Aberdeen. Nine-year-old Jax was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and recently started a new treatment that is working well.

The display is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily staring Wednesday. The last day to view the display is Dec. 26.