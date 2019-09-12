PHOTOS: Several communities hit hard by flooding

Days of heavy rainfall have led to severe flooding in several communities in eastern South Dakota.

KSFY News has received photos and videos from people in Mitchell, Madison, and other communities.

Here are some rain totals from communities around the region over the last 24 hours from the National Weather Service:

Madison: 6.43" (11.8" over past 48 hours)

Mitchell: 4.55"

Brookings: 2.75" (4.48 over past 48 hours)

Sisseton: 1.6"

Aberdeen: 1.5"

Sioux Falls: 1.5" (2.7 over past 48 hours)

Watertown: 1.5"

Pierre: 1.4"

Huron: 1.3"

Winner: 1.3"

Chamberlain: 1.1"

Mobridge: 1.1"