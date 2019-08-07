PHOTOS: Storm drops large hail in central South Dakota

Hail in Onida, submitted by Calleigh and Addison Chicoine
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 5:56 AM, Aug 07, 2019

Tuesday's storm brought with it large, damaging hail to parts of central South Dakota.

KSFY News has received several reports of hail in the Blunt and Onida area. Some photos showed hail approaching baseball-size.

If you have any weather photos you would like to share, you can submit them here.



Damage to a home in Blunt, sbumitted by Steve V.
Damage to a car in Blunt, courtesy Steve V.
Hail in Blunt, courtesy Steve V.
 