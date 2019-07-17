PHOTOS: Strong thunderstorm moves across region

A powerful thunderstorm is moving across southeast South Dakota, bringing with it strong winds and rain.

KSFY News has received scattered reports of damage in Hutchison County and surrounding areas, mostly downed branches and a few downed trees.

Both Xcel Energy and Northwestern Energy have reported scattered power outages in the area. You can find the Northwestern Energy map here, and Xcel's map here.

You can submit weather photos to KSFY News here.

The storm has also spawned several watched and warnings. Follow the latest condition on KSFY's weather page.