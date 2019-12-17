POET commits $2 million for SDSU's Precision Ag Center

A Sioux Falls-based biofuel company has made a $2 million contribution toward the construction of South Dakota State University's new Raven Precision Agriculture Center.

“POET and SDSU have a strong history of collaboration on innovative research projects and training the next generation to use agriculture to solve the world’s most pressing issues, like climate change,” POET said in a statement. “POET is proud to partner with SDSU on this exciting venture.”

POET’s gift will support the construction of the Precision Agriculture facility which will allow for enhanced research partnerships through dedicated POET office space at the research park to help facilitate new collaboration.

POET and SDSU will also partner to develop academic programs in bioprocessing so SDSU graduates will have a robust understanding of how biofuels and agriculture can drive change across the globe.

SDSU broke ground on the $46 million project in October.